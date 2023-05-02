Vice President of India to visit Assam and Manipur on 3rd May

The Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, will visit Assam and Manipur on a one-day tour on May 03, 2023.



Vice President in Assam



In the forenoon, the Vice President will be visiting Dibrugarh, Assam. He will grace the 21st Convocation Ceremony of the Dibrugarh University as its Chief Guest, and deliver the convocation address.



Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, and Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Government of Assam will also grace the occasion.



Vice President in Manipur



In the afternoon, the Vice President will visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, Manipur. Here, he will engage in an interaction programme with the students and faculty of the university. This session will provide an opportunity for valuable discussions and exchange of ideas by young minds.



In the last leg of the tour, Shri Dhankhar will visit Manipur University in Imphal, where he will participate in an Interaction Programme with the Faculties/Scientists from various Central Institutions across the country.



Ms. Anusuiya Uikey, Governor of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education will attend both the events. Shri Th. Basanta Singh, Education Minister, Government of Manipur will also be present at the programme in Dhanamanjuri University.