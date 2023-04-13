Vice President of India shares regards on the occasion of Baisakhi, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, Puthandu, Vishu, Naba Barsha and Bohag Bihu

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the occasion of Baisakhi, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, Puthandu, Vishu, Naba Barsha and Bohag Bihu. Following is the text of his message:



“I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to all our citizens on the joyous occasion of Baisakhi, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, Puthandu, Vishu, Naba Barsha and Bohag Bihu.



Celebrated by different names across different parts of the country, these festivals are an integral part of our diverse culture and traditions, symbolizing the spirit of unity, harmony and brotherhood.



As we celebrate the abundance of nature and the blessings of a bountiful harvest, we must take a moment to reflect on our relationship with Mother Nature and our responsibility to preserve and protect the natural resources that sustain us. We must also acknowledge, with deepest respect and gratitude, the dedication of our farmers who work tirelessly to provide us with food and nourishment.



On this auspicious occasion, let us strengthen our commitment to the values of unity, diversity, and inclusivity that define our great nation. Let us celebrate our differences and embrace our shared humanity.



May these festivals bring joy, happiness and prosperity to all.”







