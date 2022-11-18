Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Qatar on 20-21 November

New Delhi : At the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, the Hon’ble Vice President of India will pay an official visit to Qatar on 20-21 November and represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multifaceted partnership extending to areas of trade, energy, security, defence, health, culture, education, among others. In the last financial year, bilateral trade crossed US $15 billion. Qatar plays an important partner in India’s energy security and India participates in Qatar’s food security. Next year, both countries would be celebrating 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations.

People to people ties form an important element of bilateral relationship with over 840,000 Indians in Qatar. During his visit, besides attending the inaugural ceremony on 20 November, Hon’ble Vice President will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

Vice President’s visit would be an opportunity to join a close and friendly country Qatar as it hosts a major sporting event and also to acknowledge the role played and support extended by Indians in this World Cup.