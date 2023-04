New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extends hearty regards on World Homeopathy Day.



Tweet:

Best wishes to all on World Homeopathy Day!



Celebrated every year on 10th April to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann.



The theme of World Homeopathy Day-2023 is meaningful and apt – “Homeoparivar: One Health, One Family”. #WorldHomoeopathyDay

@moayush

https://twitter.com/VPIndia/status/1645294159883010048