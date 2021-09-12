Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu urges youth to develop a deeper understanding of India’s timeless traditions and rich cultural heritage

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the youth to develop a deeper understanding of India’s timeless traditions and apply various dimensions of India’s cultural genius to activities in contemporary life.

The Vice President made these remarks during his visit to the Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry today. Referring to Sri Aurobindo’s stress on India’s rich spiritual tradition and cultural heritage, he said that we need to recapture this creative spirit to soar higher and scale new heights as a nation

Referring Aurobindo’s call for national unity at the time of Partition, Naidu said that to realise his dream and that of the founding fathers of our Republic and to build a resurgent India, all of us need to strive untiringly to protect the unity and integrity of our great nation. He said, “We should forge our collective will to eradicate social evils and create a truly egalitarian society”. Working towards achieving this ideal would be true tribute to the great sage, he added.

Describing his visit to the Ashram an enriching experience, Naidu said that the vitality and dynamic character of the community life at the Ashram mirrors the underlying mission of Aurobindo’s spiritual legacy.

During the visit, the Vice President paid homage at the Samadhi of Aurobindo and said that the great revolutionary yogi, poet and philosopher continues to be an eternal inspiration for humanity through his vision for world unity, peace and spiritual upliftment.