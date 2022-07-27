Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu reviews status of various facilities and industries being established in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi : The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today reviewed the status and discussed with the concerned Ministers the progress of two industrial facilities and a training academy being established in Andhra Pradesh. He advised the concerned Ministries to expedite the projects.

The Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh met the Vice President and briefed him about the BEL’s Defence Systems Integration Complex that is being set up in Palasamudram, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. The Foundation Stone for the complex, being established as an extension of BEL’s Missile Systems Strategic Business Unit in Bengaluru, was laid in 2015. Once commissioned, the facility will be the largest in the country, covering an area of over 900 acres.

Shri Naidu was also briefed by the Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman about the upcoming National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics (NACEN) being set up in Andhra Pradesh. The academy, coming up on 500 acres, is the second academy of its kind in India and the first in South India. Smt. Sitharaman conveyed that the project work is being closely monitored and being carried out at an accelerated pace.

Later, the union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India, Shri Pralhad Joshi met the Vice President and briefed him about the progress of High end Aluminium Alloy development and Manufacturing facility, being set up as a Joint Venture between MIDHANI & NALCO, both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The Vice President wanted the project to be expedited as it is expected to give a big boost to the development of Nellore district, where the facility is being constructed.

The Vice President also spoke to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science & Technology and enquired about the progress of the upcoming National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Thupilipallam village in Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh. The Vice President mentioned that even the land issues related to the project were resolved and wanted the early completion of the project.

It may be noted that Shri Naidu laid the foundation stones for the above projects in 2015 and 2016, along with the concerned Ministers and is keen that the projects be completed as per their schedule. These projects are set up by the Government of India on the basis of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which provides for the establishment of a number of institutions in the bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh.