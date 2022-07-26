Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu reviews progress of various institutions being set up in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today reviewed the progress of various institutions being set up in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Shri K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education briefed him on the status of institutions at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi today.

Shri Murthy briefed the Vice President on the progress made so far in establishing and operationalisation of Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, Petroleum University Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy – (IIPE), Agricultural University Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur, Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, National Institute of Disaster Management and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri. The Vice President also enquired about the progress made in operationalisation of the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu and the establishment of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Regional Institute of Education in Nellore.

The Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan had met with Shri Naidu yesterday to brief him on this subject. Subsequently, Secretary, Higher Education came to Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas and made a detailed presentation on the topic.

Later in the day, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and the Minister of State, Home Affairs, Shri Nityanad Rai also briefed Shri Naidu about the status of institutions under their respective ministries at his chamber in Parliament House today. The Vice President asked the concerned ministries/departments to expedite the projects by addressing the issues, if any, including taking them up with the concerned departments of the state government to ensure their early completion.

It may be noted that as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014 the Government of India had decided to set up a number of institutions in the bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh.

Shri Naidu has been regularly guiding various ministries and departments for early completion and full-fledged operationalisation of these projects for the larger benefit of the people of the state and the country.