Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets the people on the eve of Rath Yatra

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the eve of Rath Yatra. Mr Naidu said in his message that the Rath Yatra of Odisha, depicting the annual journey of Lord Jagannatha, witnesses the coming together of the entire community in celebration of the grace and divinity of the Lord. Devotees, who join the Rath Yatra, consider it their blessing to pull the chariot of the Lord Jagannatha.

The Vice President said, the splendour and grandeur of the Rath Yatra is truly unparalleled. He hoped that the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich people’s lives with peace and harmony.