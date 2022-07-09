Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greets the nation on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. Following is the full text of his message-

“I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Id-ul-Zuha’.

Celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety, Id-ul-Zuha epitomises the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to God. It is an occasion to ‘share & care’ and show compassion towards the needy and poor.

I hope the festival will strengthen the spirit of unity and brotherhood in society by bringing people closer to one another.

May the noble ideals associated with Id-ul-Zuha enrich our lives with peace and harmony, and bring prosperity to our country. “