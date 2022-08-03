Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Bike Rally of MPs from Red Fort

New Delhi : The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the Members of Parliament and other elected representatives to take the message of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the emotional connection to the national flag to the people.

The Vice President flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally of MPs from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk. The rally was organised by the Ministry of Culture to amplify the awareness of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the Govt of India initiative to inculcate a personal connect between the citizens of India and the National Flag. Various Union Ministers too participated in the bike rally.

Appreciating the Culture Ministry for the initiative, Shri Naidu said the independence day celebrations must “remind us of the innumerous sacrifices our freedom fighters had to make in their struggle against colonial rule”. He also called for recounting tales of bravery and social harmony from the freedom struggle. “As we proudly hoist our national flag, also reflect and uphold our national values of oneness, harmony and universal brotherhood”, he suggested.

Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Culture, Shri Kishan Reddy, Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smt Smriti Irani, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Shri Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministers of State for External Affairs, Smt Meenakshi Lekhi and Shri V. Muraleedharan and a large number of MPs participated in the event.