Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu emphasises the need to increase awareness about Hepatitis among public and policy makers

New Delhi : The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasised the need to increase awareness about Hepatitis both among the public and policy makers. He also wanted policy makers and public representatives at all levels to take the message about preventable hepatitis to the people in their respective constituencies.

In his keynote address in the awareness session on World Hepatitis Day for the Members of Parliament at Parliament House today, the Vice President called for making the campaign for eliminating hepatitis by 2030 a ‘people’s movement’, on the lines of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and TB Free India Campaign.

Shri Naidu advised the lawmakers that the campaign to eliminate hepatitis be carried out in the local language of the people to maximise outreach. He also called for innovation in government messaging in this regard, to avoid monotony and to make the message accessible and understandable to the common man.

Shri Naidu said that while India is becoming stronger globally on all fronts, it is equally important to make India “a healthy and happy nation”. He also urged people to adopt better dietary habits and a physically active lifestyle.

The Vice President appreciated the Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla for providing continuous patronage to the cause of hepatitis and also thanked Dr SK Sarin and his team of doctors at ILBS for their consistent efforts on this public health issue.

Speaker, Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, Lt. Governor of Delhi, Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena, Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Members of Parliament and others were present during the session