The Vice-President of India, Shri JagdeepDhankhar and Dr. SudeshDhankhar will be on a two day tour to Guwahati (Assam) and Shillong in Meghalaya on 16th-17th October, 2024.

During his visit, the Vice-President will preside as Chief Guest and lay the foundation stone of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong.

Vice President is scheduled to also visit IT Park and Raj Bhavan Shillong and meet Chief Minister and other senior officials.