New Delhi : Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar informs that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Cambodia from 11-13 November to attend 19th ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit & 17th East Asia Summit.

Besides, VP will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Cambodia and other Cambodian dignitaries, said Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar.

He also noted that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will also attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on the 12 and 13th of November.

Further, This will be the first Foreign visit of the Vice President and this year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations, he added.