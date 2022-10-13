Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Statue of Unity at Kevadia, Gujarat

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, who are on their three-day maiden trip to Gujarat, today visited the ‘Statue of Unity’, a 182 metre tall monument dedicated to the ‘Unifier of India’, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Kevadia.

Paying tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’, the Vice President wrote in the visitors book –

“At the feet of the Statue of Unity- feeling blessed, invigorated, energised, inspired and motivated to be in service of Bharat.

Eminently deserving tribute to the Iron Man and Unifier of Bharat.

The Statue and the museum remind us of the historic accomplishments and the great sacrifices of the freedom fighter.

Urge all countrymen, especially the youth to visit the statue – a place of national pilgrimage – and be inspired by the life, vision, indefatigable stance and ideals of the Sardar.”