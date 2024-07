The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Mumbai, Maharashtra on July 11-12, 2024.

Shri Dhankhar will address the Members of both Houses of Maharashtra Legislature on July 11, 2024.

On the second day of his visit, the Vice-President will address the Faculty & Students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai.

During his two-day tour, Shri Dhankhar will also visit Raj Bhawan, Maharashtra.