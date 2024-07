The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar will be on a two day tour to Kerala on July 6&7, 2024.

On the first day of his visit, Shri Dhankhar will deliver the convocation address as Chief Guest at the 12th Convocation of Indian Institute Space, Science & Technology (IIST) and present Institute’s Medal of Excellence to meritorious students. Next day, Vice-president is scheduled to visit Kollam and Ashtamudi backwaters.