The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Guwahati, Assam on October 27, 2024.

During his visit, Shri Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at 21st International Conclave of Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society, Guwahati, Assam.

He will also visit Raj Bhavan, Guwahati.