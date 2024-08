The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Ahmedabad & Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on 23rd August, 2024.

During his one-day tour, the Vice-President will address the students and faculty members at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar.

During his visit, Shri Dhankhar will also preside as Chief Guest at the Dharma Dhamma International Conference at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.