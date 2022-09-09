Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that a strong and independent judiciary is a necessary condition for ensuring the protection and promotion of democratic values.

Mr. Dhankhar was speaking at a programme of the Bar Council of Rajasthan during his Jaipur visit this evening.

Stressing that public confidence in institutions can be sustained only by exemplary adherence to transparency and accountability, the Vice President opined that democracy is best nurtured when all constitutional institutions are wholly in sync and confined to their respective domain.

Expressing gratitude to the bar and bench, Mr Dhankar said that his life has been shaped by lawyers and judges. Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court M. M. Shrivastava, Chairman of Bar Council of Rajasthan Sunil Beniwal and others were also present in the function.