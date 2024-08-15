Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on a two day visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on August 16-17, 2024

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Hyderabad, Telangana and Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on August 16-17, 2024.

Shri Dhankhar will visit Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad, on August 16.

On August 17, Shri Dhankhar will visit Akshara Vidyalaya Campus & Skill Development Centre, the Swarna Bharat Trust and the Muppavarapu Foundation at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

On the second day of his tour, Shri Dhankhar will preside as the Chief Guest at the 23rd Anniversary Celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust, Venkatachalam in Andhra Pradesh.