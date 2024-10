The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, will undertake a two day visit to Karnataka on October 25-26, 2024.

On the first day of his visit, Shri Dhankhar will interact with students at Adichunchanagiri University in BG Nagara, Mandya, Karnataka

On the second day, Shri Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at Parayan viz. “NAMAH SHIVAYA” at Bengaluru.

Shri Dhankhar will also visit Raj Bhawan, Karnataka.