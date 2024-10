The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Jodhpur and Jaipur on October 26-27, 2024.

During his tour, Shri Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the convocation ceremony of IIT Jodhpur.

On the final day of his visit, Shri Dhankhar will participate as the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the AIR Library for Advocated at the Jaipur District Court, Bani Park, Rajasthan.