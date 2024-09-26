Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar of India inaugurates 83rd Foundation Day Celebrations of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) proudly celebrated its 83rd Foundation Day today. While addressing the event, the Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “It is CSIR’s Foundation Day, but it is integrally connected with the firm foundations of Bharat. You are firming up those foundations of the most vibrant and functional democracy on the planet. You are firming up the foundations of a nation that is on the rise as never before, and the rise is unstoppable”.

The Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar addressing on the occasion of 83rd Foundation Day Celebration of CSIR

The Vice President of India, Shri Dhankhar also termed CSIR as “Catalyst for Scientifically Imaginative Rashtra”. He appealed for the establishment of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure that investments in human resources and institutions are directed towards authentic and impactful research.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, shared his thoughts and congratulated CSIR on its 83rd Foundation Day

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said, “CSIR plays a vital role in making India a global leader in science by promoting women in science, driving economic growth, and ensuring innovations benefit society. Through its initiatives, CSIR contributes to the Viksit Bharat @2027 vision by fostering indigenization.”

The Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh further added that CSIR is a National Treasure for all of us and true changemaker of our time. He congratulated CSIR on its 83rd Foundation Day and in making our country proud in various R&D breakthroughs like green hydrogen technology and agriculture-based start-ups that are changing the lives of farmers and common people. The lavender farming has transformed the landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, making it a hub for Agri-based entrepreneurship.

The Director General of CSIR, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi in her welcome address emphasized on the contributions and commitments of CSIR for the vision of making India a developed nation in 2047. She informed that CSIR has organized a leadership conclave to take up recommendations of the visionary leaders and make it our roadmap.

The Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood quoted a valuable thought of India’s former President late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, “Economic Development is powered by competitiveness. The Competitiveness is powered by knowledge. Knowledge is powered by technology and innovation”. He further added that technology and innovation are powered by fundamental science.

CSIR Foundation Day Lecture was delivered by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former Chairman, ISRO. He spoke on the topic of “Team excellence and Indian space odyssey”. He explained how Indian space research grown with team excellence and perseverance for achieving success in all space missions of the country.

A book titled “Innovation Trailblazers: The leadership legacies of CSIR” was released at the 83rd Foundation Day. The winners of CSIR Energy saving campaign, were felicitated in which CSIR-CGRI secured first prize, CSIR-CECRI secured second prize while CSIR-CSMCRI secured third prize.

The Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurating the CSIR Thematic Exhibition 2024

This year’s celebration was particularly special, as the Vice President of India had inaugurated the “Thematic Exhibition on CSIR for Viksit Bharat @2027” at the National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC) in New Delhi. In the Thematic Exhibition on CSIR for Viksit Bharat @2027, several CSIR laboratories showcased their technologies on various themes aligned with the #OneWeekOneTheme Campaign. Dr. G. Mahesh, Chief Scientist and Coordinator of the CSIR Foundation Day Celebrations 2024, proposed the vote of thanks.