Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates NCC Republic Day Camp

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar formally inaugurated the NCC Republic Day Camp 2023 in New Delhi on 7 January 2023. On the occasion, a contingent of NCC cadets drawn from all the three wings namely Army, Navy and Air Force, presented a guard of honour to the Vice President. The Vice President also inspected the Parade.

Addressing the Cadets, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the contribution of the NCC to nation building by inculcating character, comradeship and the spirit of selfless service among our young students. The NCC, over the years, has created a truly vibrant and diverse cadre of motivated & disciplined youth who are doing excellent work in all walks of life, he added.

The Vice President said, for the NCC, the world’s largest youth organisation and particularly for cadets performing in Amritkal at Kartavya Path will be a moment to ever cherish.

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar also visited the “Hall of Fame”, which has been recently renovated and Flag Area where he listened to the young cadets briefing about their respective states and appreciated the various social themes displayed in the Flag Aeeas prepared by them.

The Vice President was given the NCC Alumni Association membership by DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on the occasion.

The 74th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2023 commenced at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt on January 02, 2023. A total of 2,155 cadets including 710 girls from all 28 States and 8 Union Territories are participating in the one month long Camp.

The Camp will also see participation of cadets and officers from 19 friendly countries as part of the youth exchange programme.

The Cadets attending the camp will participate in a number of activities like Cultural Competitions, National Integration Awareness Programmes and various Institutional Training Competitions. Two NCC marching contingents will participate in the Republic Day Parade on 26 Jan 2023. This myriad and demanding set of activities would culminate with the PM’s Rally on the evening of 28 Jan 2023.