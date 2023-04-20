Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates 16th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon the Civil Servants to facilitate uniformity in administration across the Union and the States ‘so that Federalism blossoms into Cooperative Federalism.’ Referring to Civil Services as the backbone of the governance, he acknowledged the role of Civil Servants as the ‘most visible and effective agents of change’ in ensuring the inclusive development of the nation. The Vice President was addressing the large gathering of civil servants after Inaugurating the 16th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan here in New Delhi today







The Vice-President, Shri Dhankhar underlined that this year’s theme of Civil Services Day ‘Viksit Bharat: Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile’ is a true reflection of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution that seeks to secure Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity for all its citizens. Highlighting the key Government Schemes like Aspirational Districts, Smart Cities, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digitisation of payments and PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, among others, he noted that these initiatives represent our march towards ‘a Viksit Bharat that is on the rise with primacy of citizen empowerment.’



The Vice-President, Shri Dhankhar applauded the Mission Karamyogi- a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, launched in September 2020, which is turning-out to be a game changer shaping the future–ready Civil Service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge, aligned to the vision of New India. He said that civil servants in Amrit Kaal are the Warriors of 2047 laying the foundations that will shape India that is Bharat, when it celebrates its Centenary of Independence.



The Vice-President expressed his appreciation for the increasing representation of all sections of society, especially young talent from remote villages, belonging to humble family backgrounds as well as from marginalized communities who are joining the Civil Services in large numbers. The rising number of women in public administration, he noted in particular, will pave the way for a more sensitive and well-rounded bureaucracy.







Shri Dhankhar said that India is on the rise as never before and the rise is no doubt, unstoppable. He said that due to effective implementation of affirmative and innovative initiatives and policies of the Government, India, today is the global destination of opportunities and investment. He said that India has become 5th largest Economy in the world in September, 2022 surpassing our erstwhile colonial rulers and by all the well recognised indications, it will become the Third Largest Global Economy at the turn of the decade.



Describing India as the largest and mother of democracy, the Vice President said that our democracy is the most functional and vibrant at all levels – the village, the municipalities, the states and at the centre. “Our level of freedom of expression is next to none and there is no tangible reflection of enforced silence,” he stressed.



Stating that it is painful to suffer some who adopt an ostrich stance to our phenomenal growth and flourishing democratic values, the Vice President expressed disapproval of those who “engage in misadventure to demean, decry, taint and tarnish our democracy and constitutional institutions.” He said that “it is baffling why some amongst us enjoyably resort to self-goals when it comes to economic growth, policy-making and implementation” and expressed the need for this unwholesome stance to be antidoted.



Congratulating the winners of the PM Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, Shri Dhankhar observed that these awards are a befitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of Civil Servants. They encourage constructive competition, innovation, replication and institutionalisation of best practices, and serve as an inspiration for the civil servants to strive for excellence in public administration, he further elaborated.



The Vice-President Shri Dhankhar drew special attention to the laudable role played by Civil Servants at all levels in the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, setting a new global benchmark through their tireless efforts. He also recognised the importance of technology in complementing the leadership of civil servants, for accelerated service delivery and citizen-centric governance. “Inclusive growth, a new norm, has revolutionised governance at all levels,” the Vice-President added.



Shri Dhankhar highlighted India’s stature as the largest democracy, with a ‘level of freedom of expression that is next to none’. The Parliament of India, he noted, embodies the voice of the people, and it is therefore the responsibility of the Parliament to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and cultural integrity from both internal and external threats.



The Vice-President unveiled an e-book on ‘National Good Governance Webinar Series’ during the event. He also inaugurated an exhibition on ‘Good Governance Practices in India- Awarded Initiatives’. Shri Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Shri Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice-President of India, Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and other senior officers of the Government of India were also present in large numbers on the occasion.



