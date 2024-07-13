Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights urgent need for legal aid for cyber crime victims

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the need of providing legal aid to cyber crime victims, especially in rural areas. Taking cognisance of increasing cyber crime incidents with increasing digital penetration in the country, he noted that this was a new area of concern for agencies, investigators, regulators and legal fraternity, and called for developing technical & human expertise to tackle it.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 3rd Cyber Security Conference organised by Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today, the Vice-President said that innocent people are being duped by fraudulent elements, and underscored the importance of data protection awareness even in the remotest corner of the country.

Highlighting Bharat’s prominent position as one of the largest digital societies globally, Shri Dhankhar underlined that Bharat boasts over 820 million active internet users and has achieved banking inclusion for over 500 million individuals. He also drew attention to the fact that the country accounted for 50% of global digital transactions for the year 2023.

Praising India’s achievements in ensuring technology penetration, the Vice-President said that the world today is stunned at the large-scale use of technology in service delivery in India, right down to the village level. “Technology is becoming a buzzword with the ordinary man, he relishes his transactions being digital,” he said.

Emphasizing the immense potential of disruptive technologies, the Vice-President underscored the impact that such technology can have, not only on economics, business, or individual productivity, but also on national security. Stating that the challenges these emerging technologies pose must be converted into opportunities, Shri Dhankhar called for updating systems to harness their positive potential. He also stressed on the need for proactive measures to integrate these advancements for the country’s benefit

Highlighting the changing nature of contemporary warfare, Shri Dhankhar emphasized that war has transcended conventional boundaries, extending beyond land, space, and sea into new technological realms. The Vice-President said that a nation’s preparedness in terms of advanced technologies will be crucial in defining its global promise and strategic strength. He also pointed out that soft diplomatic power is increasingly dependent on a nation’s technological prowess.

Highlighting the Government’s proactive measures to fortify India’s digital defences, Shri Dhankhar noted the implementation of pivotal initiatives, including the National Cyber Security Policy, the establishment of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, and updates to the Information Technology Act 2000. These initiatives, along with enhanced public-private partnerships, signify a significant advancement in safeguarding the country’s digital infrastructure, the Vice-President said.

