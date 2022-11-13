Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that India places great value on ASEAN as an important pillar of regional, multilateral and global order.

Addressing the 19th ASEAN-India Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia yesterday, Mr Dhankhar said, India supports the centrality of ASEAN in the evolving architecture in Indo-Pacific.

He said, India and ASEAN share a common vision in ensuring peace, prosperity and stability in the region.

The Vice President said, the cultural, economic and civilizational ties that have existed between India and South East Asia from time immemorial, provided the foundation to build a strong relationship in the modern times from a central partnership in 1992 to a comprehensive strategic partner in 2022.