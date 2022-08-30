Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi : The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Following is the full text of his message –

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity. Much revered in India’s cultural tradition, Shri Ganesh Ji is invoked at the beginning of every auspicious endeavour by the devout.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, representing India’s composite culture, transcends the boundaries of caste, creed, religion or region. On this occasion, I pray for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all my countrymen.”