Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the people on the eve of Christmas

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people on the eve of Christmas. Following is the full text of his message –

“I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to all on the pious occasion of Christmas.

Jesus Christ showed us the path of love, empathy and kindness, that make our life virtuous and bring tolerance and harmony in society, which may eventually lead to lasting peace in the World.

As we celebrate Christmas with joy and piety, let us strive for a harmonious, tolerant and peaceful society.”