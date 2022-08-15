Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on the eve of Navroz

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people on the eve of Parsi New Year, Navroz. Following is the full text of his message –

“I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Navroz’, which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year.

Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Navroz reflects the spirit of fraternity and compassion. The Parsi community in India, though small in number, has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the nation, and they hold a very special place in the cultural mosaic of India.

May the festival of ‘Navroz’ bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives.”