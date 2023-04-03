National

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people of the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Following is the text of the message:

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mahavir Jayanti’.

Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings inspire us to lead a life of purity, kindness and righteousness. Mahavir Jayanti is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment towards the tri-ratna of right faith, right knowledge and right conduct for a rich, fulfilling life.

Let us rededicate ourselves to Lord Mahavir’s ideals and work towards creating a world guided by compassion, kindness and truth.”

