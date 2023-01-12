Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on the eve of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Pongal and other festivals

New Delhi : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan, Pausha Parbon and other festivals. Following is the full text of his message-

“I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan and Pausha Parbon. As the Sun embarks on its northward journey in Uttarayan, we celebrate our harvest season across the country with gaiety, joy and deep gratitude for nature’s bounty.

Known by different names across various parts of India, these festivals symbolise the essential unity underlying our rich cultural diversity.

I wish that this festive season brings prosperity, peace and happiness to all our citizens, and further strengthens the bonds of harmony and fraternity that connect us.”