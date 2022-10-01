Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. Following is the full text of his message –

“I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of our Father of Nation.

One of the most influential personalities of modern India, Mahatma Gandhi remains the moral anchor and beacon of hope for the entire humanity in these troubled times. His Satyagraha and non-violent struggle against injustice has inspired millions across the world. Gandhi Ji’s abiding faith in Truth and inherent goodness of human being is much needed today.

Every generation must rediscover Mahatma Gandhi in its own way. The many dangers facing the world today – from poverty to climate change to wars – can be successfully tackled by appropriately utilizing the principles enunciated by Gandhi Ji. In today’s strife torn world, Bapu’s sane voice guides humanity that war is not a solution to any problem.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let’s pray for a peaceful world that is free of violence, extremism, terrorism and all form of discrimination.”

Following is the Hindi translation of the message –

“हमारे राष्ट्रपिता के जन्मदिन, गांधी जयंती के अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाई देता हूं।

आधुनिक भारत की सर्वाधिक प्रभावशाली विभूतियों में से एक, महात्मा गांधी, आज भी आहत मानवता के लिए नैतिकता का प्रामाणिक मानदंड तथा उम्मीद की किरण हैं। अन्याय के विरुद्ध उनके सत्याग्रह, उनके अहिंसक आंदोलन ने विश्व भर में असंख्य लोगों को प्रेरणा दी। मनुष्य की स्वाभाविक अच्छाई पर उनके विश्वास, सत्य पर उनकी जैसी आस्था की आज कहीं अधिक आवश्यकता है।

हर पीढ़ी को चाहिए कि वह अपने अनुसार महात्मा गांधी का अध्ययन करे, उन्हें फिर से खोजे। गरीबी हो या जलवायु परिवर्तन या फिर युद्ध, गांधी जी द्वारा प्रतिपादित सिद्धांतों का पालन करने से, विश्व के सामने उपस्थित इन खतरों का सफलतापूर्वक समाधान निकाला जा सकता है। विद्वेष से भरे आज के विश्व में, गांधी जी की यह वाणी कि युद्ध किसी भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं है, मानवता का मार्गदर्शन करती है।

गांधी जयंती के अवसर पर हिंसा, अतिवाद, आतंकवाद तथा हर प्रकार के भेदभाव से मुक्त, एक शांतिपूर्ण विश्व के लिए प्रार्थना करें।”