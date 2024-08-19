Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on Raksha Bandhan

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In a post on ‘X’, the Vice-President said:

“Heartiest greetings on the joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan!

A celebration of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, this is also an occasion that signifies the commitment to support and cherish one another.

On this auspicious occasion, let us commit to uphold the dignity and respect of women, fostering an enabling environment where they can thrive and fully realise their potential.”