Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Greets the Nation on New Year’s Eve

New Delhi : The Vice President,  Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the occasion of New Year – 2023. Following is the full text of his message:

“My warm greetings and best wishes to my countrymen as we welcome the New Year – 2023.

This joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring our upward growth trajectory.

Let us usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity.

The Nation that is on rise as never before is a favored global destination of growth, opportunity and investments.

Let us all coalesce our efforts towards bringing greater peace, health, harmony and happiness in our lives!”

