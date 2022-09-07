Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets people on the eve of Onam

New Delhi:

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of Onam. Following is the full text of his message –

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

Celebrated to honour the memory of King Mahabali, Onam symbolises the high values of honesty, compassion and sacrifice. It is also an occasion to celebrate mother nature’s bounty in the form of new crops in the fields.

May the spirit of Onam bring peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone’s lives.”