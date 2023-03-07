Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets nation on the occasion of Holi

The Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi. Following is the text of the message:

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians on the joyous occasion of Holi – the festival of colours.

Holi is a celebration of life and nature’s bounty. It is a time to strengthen our relationships, to forgive and forget, and to welcome the new beginnings that spring brings.

The vibrant colours of Holi represent the richness of our cultural diversity and the spirit of bonhomie among our people. On this occasion, let us recommit ourselves towards strengthening our bonds of brotherhood and reconnect with Mother Nature. May this festival of colours bring happiness, love, and harmony to our lives.”