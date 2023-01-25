Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the eve of Republic Day. Following is the text of the message:

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the joyous occasion of 74th Republic Day.

Republic Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in the age-old civilizational values enshrined in our Constitution. It is also a solemn occasion to recall the contributions of all the eminent freedom fighters, great thinkers and unsung heroes whose sacrifice has laid the foundations to our Republic as we know it today.

On this occasion, let us celebrate our achievements and rededicate ourselves towards the endeavour of nation-building with renewed vigour.”