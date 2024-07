The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on their remarkable achievements at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In a Post on ‘X’, the Vice President lauded their outstanding performance, emphasizing the inspiration they provide to the youth of the nation.

Shri Dhankhar also commended Manu Bhaker’s extraordinary accomplishment of winning two medals ever in a single Olympics by an Indian.