Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls upon industry to hand-hold entrepreneurial ventures in the hinterlands

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today called upon trade and industry bodies to fully leverage the ‘entrepreneurial culture that is taking roots in hinterlands of the country through the vibrant MSME sector’. He called for ‘hand-holding these new entrepreneurs and allowing them to blossom’.

Addressing the 117th Annual Session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in New Delhi today, the Vice President lauded the thriving Indian startup sector and said that with over 75,000 in number, “Indian business landscape now has a number of game changer startups”.

Observing that “India is witnessing an epochal transformation” in its economy, Shri Dhankhar stressed on the need to fully utilise India’s demographic dividend by adequate skill upgradation. “Societal interests are best served when we bring out everyone’s full potential and talent”, he said.

Referring to the theme of the session, “[email protected]: Celebrating India’s pursuit for Self Reliance”, Shri Dhankhar said that “Atma Nirbhar Bharat in a sense is a reflection of the Swadeshi movement a century ago during our freedom struggle”. He noted that India’s pursuit for Self reliance is “not about being self centred. It is world inclusive. Medical supplies to more than 100 countries during the Covid pandemic is just one example”.

The Vice President noted that it is also the obligation of the industry, along with the government, to ensure the optimal utilisation of human resources, especially from the younger demographics. He added that the mantra of ‘New India’ – “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” is not only limited to the Government and called for greater all-round efforts.

Applauding that India has recently become the fifth largest economy and is poised to become the third largest by the end of the decade, the Vice President said that it is a “tribute to the Indian industry, our hard working farmers, our shramjeevi workers, artisans and our innovator scientists”.

Shri Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI, Shri Saket Dalmia, Sr. Vice-President, PHDCCI, Shri Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice-President, PHDCCI, Shri Sanjay Agrawal, Immediate Former President, PHDCCI, representatives from various industries and other dignitaries were present.