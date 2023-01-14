Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Mumbai on his maiden visit to Maharashtra

The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar arrived in Mumbai today. This was Shri Dhankhar’s maiden visit to the state of Maharashtra after assuming the office of the Vice President. At Mumbai airport, he was welcomed by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister, Government of Maharashtra, and other dignitaries.

The Vice President began his Mumbai visit by performing puja at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple where he along with Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar prayed for the prosperity of the nation and the well-being of all citizens.

Shri Dhankhar then attended, as the Chief Guest, the annual ‘Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup’ Championship organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club and sponsored by Aditya Birla Group. After witnessing a gripping game, he interacted with the players and praised their spirit of sportsmanship.

Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, Smt. Rajashree Birla, the Chairperson of the FICCI – Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence, Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, Shri Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group and other dignitaries attended the sporting event.