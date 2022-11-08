Vice President Jagdeep Dhanhkar visits Sir Chhotu Ram Smarak at Garhi Sampla, says his life and message remain forever relevant

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhanhkar today arrived in Haryana on his maiden visit to the state as the Vice President of India. He started his day-long tour by paying floral tributes to Sir Chhotu Ram at his memorial at Garhi Sampla in Rohtak.

Speaking on the sidelines, Shri Dhankhar said that the visit to the ‘Janmabhoomi’ of Sir Chhotu Ram made him feel “motivated and inspired to be ever in the service of the nation and its hardworking farmers.”

Thereafter, the Vice President attended the 3convocation of Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak during which he highlighted the importance of Fundamental Duties in one’s life and urged the youth to give emphasis on their duties towards the nation and society.

Shri Dhankhar advised the students to love and respect their parents, elders and teachers. You should always keep the nation’s interests above everything and be receptive to new ideas and opinions,” he told the graduating students.

Describing the convocation as a very special occasion for every student, he underlined the importance of living upto the University’s motto of serving the people.

Describing India as the land of opportunities, he urged students to become innovative in harnessing opportunities in New India, with a spirit to give back to society.

Calling Haryana as the land of the brave, Shri Dhankhar said that the contribution of people from the state has been unparalleled in national security. “Farmers and soldiers from Haryana have always made the nation proud,” he added. He also praised the state for its sporting culture and its contribution to national sports at large.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal, Education Minister of Haryana, Ch. Kanwar Pal, Chancellor of Baba Mastnath University and Member of Parliament, Mahant Balaknath Yogi, Pro-Chancellor, Dr Anajan Rao, faculty members, students and others were also present at the convocation.