Vice President holds delegation level talks with the President (Speaker) of the National Assembly of Senegal

New Delhi :The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasised the need for mutual respect among political opponents in democracy and termed debates, discussions and dialogues as the essence of the legislative process.

Shri Naidu, who is on a three nation tour to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, made these remarks during the delegation level talks with the President (Speaker) of the National Assembly of Senegal, Mr. Moustapha Niasse in the capital city of Dakar today.

Vice President during Tete-a-Tete with H.E. Mr. Moustapha Niasse, President of the National Assembly on June 3, 2022

Vice President during the delegation level talks with the President (Speaker) of the National Assembly of Senegal, Mr. Moustapha Niasse in Dakar on June 3, 2022

Vice President gifting a copy of Indian constitution to the President (Speaker) of the National Assembly of Senegal, Mr. Moustapha Niasse in Dakar on June 3, 2022