Vice President hails Karunanidhi as an iconic leader who strengthened nation’s federal character

New Delhi :The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu hailed former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK stalwart, Dr. M. Karunanidhi, as an iconic leader who strengthened the nation’s federal character. Unveiling the statue of Kalaignar Karunanidhi on the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary DMK leader organised by the Government of Tamil Nadu at Omandurar Estates in Chennai, Shri Naidu paid glowing tributes to Karunanidhi and pointed out that he was among leaders who strengthened the country’s federal character. He added that in the process, the nation emerged as a strong ‘Team India’.

The Vice President observed that Karunanidhi was among such exceptional leaders who placed people at the centre of their work and helped India shape into a vibrant, progressive democracy upholding the vision contained in the Preamble of the Constitution. Shri Naidu added, “We are quite fortunate that, after our independence in 1947, we have had, in our country, a series of illustrious Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers who have shaped the development trajectory of our great nation.” The Vice President hailed the efforts made by these leaders, including Kalaignar Karunanidhi, in the States, Union territories and at the Union government level to respond to people’s aspirations, design policies, create programmes and build institutions. “Guided by the enlightened pathway shown by the Constitution- makers, these leaders at various levels, have tried to give meaning to the words in our Constitution,” Shri Naidu said.