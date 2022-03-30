Vice President calls upon media organisations to come up with awareness campaigns on various pressing health issues

New Delhi :The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that media organizations can play a more proactive role in spreading awareness on the importance of various health-related issues. He called upon media organisations to come up with awareness campaigns on various pressing health issues to educate the masses.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu was unveiling ‘Sanjeevani: The Journey’, a documentary encapsulating Network18 and Federal Bank’s campaign – Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, which aims at spreading awareness and addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Stressing the importance of vaccination, Shri Naidu said, “Vaccination plays an important role in preventing many life-threatening diseases. Therefore, the focus should be on creating public awareness on the benefits of vaccines, especially in rural areas.”

Shri Naidu lauded the government, healthcare workers and the citizens for their collective efforts in the administration of over 183 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in India, till date. He appealed to those who were yet to get vaccinated to shed vaccine hesitancy and get vaccinated.

Underlining the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility, Shri Naidu said that CSR gives companies a wonderful opportunity to give back to society. He said that CSR is not mere charity or philanthropy but a responsibility towards making a difference in the lives of people.

Shri Santosh Menon, Chief Content Officer, Shri Puneet Singhvi, CEO, Network 18 Digital, Smt. Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC TV18, Shri Anand Narsimhan, Managing Editor, Special Projects Network 18, senior executives from Network 18 and Federal Bank and others were present.