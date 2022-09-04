Vice President appeals to the religious leaders and media to encourage people for organ donation

New Delhi : The Vice President, Shri JagdeepDhankhar today appealed to the religious leaders and media to encourage people for organ donation by dispelling their doubts and creating awareness on this issue of vital importance.

Addressing a gathering during the launch of the NationalCampaign for Body-Organs Donationat an event organised by DadhichiDehdanSamitiin New Delhi today, the Vice President called organ donation a sensitive issue and emphasised the need for creating a support system for organ donation. Praising Dadhich Deh Dan Samiti for endeavouring to build the right ecosystem in this regard, he wanted these efforts to reach upto family level. “Media and social media have a great role in this mission. Every media person must contribute to spread this well-meaning message,” he added.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of MaharshiDadhichiJayanti today, Shri Dhankhar urged everyone to emulate the life and philosophy of the great Sage for “our own happiness and for giving back to the society.”

On this occasion, a book titled “Sakaratmakta se Sankalp Vijay Ka” was also released by SadhviBhagwatiSaraswati of ParmarthNiketan,Rishikesh. After the release, PujyaSadhvi Ji presented the first copy of the book to the Vice President.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Member of Parliament, Shri Sushil Modi, Member of Parliament, Shri Alok Kumar, Senior advocate and Patron of DadhichiDeh Dan Samiti, family members of organ donors, representatives of NGOs from 22 states, doctors and other dignitaries attended the event.