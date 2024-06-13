Vice Chief of Army Staff Flags Off DRAS Thunder Motorcycle Rally from Delhi to Kargil War Memorial

In a poignant tribute to Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during Op VIJAY, Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally was ceremoniously flagged off today from Cariappa Parade Ground, New Delhi by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Vice Chief of Army Staff. The flag off ceremony was graced by Lieutenant General YK Joshi (Retired), senior serving officers, veterans and civilian dignitaries.

Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally comprises of an Officer and 19 soldiers of 13 JAK RIFLES (KARGIL). Subedar Mehar Singh, Vir Chakra and Naib Subedar Kewal Kumar, Sena Medal, members of the team, are Op VIJAY Gallantry awardees and had actively taken part in capture of Pt 4875 and Pt 5140.

Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally will embark on a journey from Cariappa Parade Ground, New Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial, Dras and is part of Rajat Jayanti celebrations of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. The rally aims to pay homage to Indian Army braves, who brought victory during the Kargil War 25 years ago. Riding with a sense of purpose, the motorcycle rally will cover a distance of 1029 Km through challenging terrain, echoing the spirit and determination displayed by Indian Army in the battlefield. This unique initiative seeks to pay tribute to the war heroes and endeavours to inspire younger generation by conducting motivational talks at premier institutes enroute. The team is slated to meet over 100 Gallantry Award Winners, veterans and Veer Naris enroute and convey gratitude for their contribution in Op VIJAY.

The Motorcycle Rally will culminate at historic Kargil War Memorial, Dras on 20th Jun 2024. 25 years ago on the same day, Indian Army etched an indelible mark in the annals of history by capturing Pt 5140. Subedar Mehar Singh, Vir Chakra and Naib Subedar Kewal Kumar, Sena Medal, had shown immense courage and valour against adversary and had actively participated in capture of strategic peaks during Kargil War, which turned the tide against the adversary. To pay lasting tributes to the sacrifices made by Veer Naris and Next of Kin, Mr Rahul Manhas, son of Late Lance Naik Ranbir Singh, who fought gallantly in Kargil War and made the supreme sacrifice during the capture of Pt 5140, is also part of this motorcycle rally.

13 JAK RIFLES (KARGIL) has actively participated in two major wars, the 1971 Indo-Pak War and Op VIJAY. The Unit achieved its peak of glory during Op VIJAY, when only after three days of acclimitisation, the unit hoisted the tricolour on Pt 5140 and Pt 4875, the most dominating features of Dras and Mushkoh Valleys respectively. For its gallant performance in Op VIJAY, 13 JAK RIFLES (KARGIL) has been conferred with “Battle Honours” – “DRAS” and “MUSHKOH” and the “Theatre Honour” – “KARGIL”, apart from two Param Vir Chakras, eight Vir Chakras, 14 Sena Medals and two Mention-in-Dispatches. The unit has also been conferred with the Unit Citation and the coveted title of the BRAVEST OF THE BRAVE by the Chief of the Army Staff.

This unique journey symbolises the enduring bond between the armed forces and the nation, that resonate with the spirit of courage, sacrifice and patriotism.