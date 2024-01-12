Vibrant Gujarat Summit Closes with Amit Shah’s Optimistic Outlook on India’s Economic Future

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah addressed the closing ceremony of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today. Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri ParshottamRupala, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that this period of the last 20 years has been directing the development of the country through Gujarat and through this summit, which started with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there has been a qualitative change in many things.

Shri Amit Shah said that at the time of inception of Vibrant Gujarat Summit and today, a big difference is visible in Gujarat and entire India. He said that we are proud of the fact that India is the most preferred destination for production and investment in the whole world and Gujarat is the most preferred destination in India. The time has come to carry forward the game-changing beginning, which was started twenty years ago. He said that two decades ago, the people of the country accepted the vision and Gujarat model of Shri Narendra Modi and he gave leadership to the entire country and within a decade, we are seeing such a big change in the country. He said that when Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, our economy was at number eleven in the world economy, today we stand with respect at number five. Shri Shah expressed confidence that when Shri Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time, we will stand with pride in front of the world by becoming the world’s third largest economy. He said that in the third term of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we will see India becoming the third largest economy in the world in a period of 15 years.

Shri Amit Shah said that in the recent G-20 Summit held under the chairmanship of India, the world not only appreciated the slogan of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ but also assimilated it. He said that the verse ‘VasudhaivaKutumbakam’ of Vedas and Upanishads has become a guiding mantra for the entire world. This is a matter of pride for every Indian. He said that India has emerged as a world friend today.

Shri Amit Shah said that today is 12th January i.e. Vivekananda Jayanti. It was Vivekananda who had boosted the self-confidence of India, which had been devastated by foreign invasions for many centuries. The youth were filled with self-confidence and today a great India is going to be built on its foundation.

The Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that in the last 20 years, Vibrant Gujarat Summit has worked to transform ideas, platform innovation and bring investment to the ground, which has benefited not only Gujarat but the economy of the entire country. He said that the model of Vibrant Gujarat has been adopted and taken forward by many states of the country and many states have moved forward on this model for industrial development. He said that Gujarat is moving forward looking ahead. Today, the trust of the entire country has been established, the goal of developed India is passing through our Gujarat and it is our responsibility to maintain this trust.

Shri Amit Shah said that four Heads of State, Ministerial delegations from more than 30 countries and delegations from more than 100 countries participated in this summit. People from about 16 states came here and expressed their intention to invest. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had started this summit in 2007 and today the vision of GIFT City has become a reality. When Dholera Special Investment Region was conceived, it was ridiculed, but today it has become a reality in front of us. He said that Mandal Becharaji has become the biggest automobile hub, Dahej has become India’s first investment zone for manufacturing of chemicals and petrochemicals. Along with this, PM Mitra Park in Surat, Mega Food Park in Mahesana, Bulk Drug Park in Bharuch, Medical Device Park in Rajkot, Biotechnology Park in Vadodara, Agro Park in Rajkot and Banaskantha and Sea Food Park in Valsad have attracted investment in Gujarat. All the possibilities in the area have been placed before the industry.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah said that the kind of culture of policy driven state that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has created in Gujarat and Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel is taking forward, investors from all over the world will prefer Gujarat and India for investment and maximum use of all these infrastructures will be made in taking India forward.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has done many structural reforms. A new beginning has been made in India through structural reforms. He said that it is because of these reforms that we are performing today and transforming India’s economy. Shri Shah said that this reform has become the basis of our transformation. We will prove the vision of a self-confident and self-reliant India set before us by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that 10 years ago we were counted among the fragile economies, but today we have been ranked among the top 5 economies. We were considered a dark spot on the global map, but today we are considered a vibrant spot. He said that the country has completed this journey from a silent Prime Minister to a visionary and vibrant Prime Minister in 10 years. Shri Shah added that in the last 9 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there has been political stability, corruption-free governance and public welfare, policies, investment friendly agenda and peaceful environment have been provided in the country, due to which the country’s economy has gained momentum. He said that more than 25 policies have been made to give impetus to our economy. Shri Shah said that once upon a time it was said that the government in power between 2004 and 2014 had suffered from policy paralysis, instead Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked to taken the country on the path of economic development by making 25 different types of policies in a period of 10 years.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made such a beginning with his vision that in the coming days, India will become a pioneer in all the sectors which are going to become pillars of the future economy. Be it electrical vehicles or batteries, green growth or green hydrogen biofuel and ethanol, space sector, digital public infrastructure, whatever industry is going to drive the world economy in the coming days, India is emerging as a pioneer in those areas. Shri Shah said that under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat has created a very conducive environment to implement all the policies of the Government of India, which will benefit both Gujarat and the Government of India.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of making India number one in the world in the field of education and health. With the New Education Policy made by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India will become the hub of education in the whole world within 10 years. He said that the Government of India has worked to promote investment in various sectors under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme. About 125 GW of renewable energy capacity has been created for electrical vehicles, batteries and green growth strategy and Prime Minister Modi has prepared the complete blueprint for the green growth strategy. Also, the Global BioFuel Alliance was launched under the chairmanship of India and the International Solar Allaince is today on Indian soil. Shri Shah said that India is an agricultural country and it has immense potential to become the leader in the world in the Bio Fuel Alliance.

Shri Amit Shah said that India’s soil and environment are very suitable for generating green energy. He told industrialists and investors that the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program with an allocation of about Rs 20,000 crore is waiting for them. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that similarly, there are immense possibilities in the space sector in the coming times. Referring to a survey, Shri Shah said that today the value of India’s space sector is about US$ 9 billion and it is likely to reach US$ 40 billion before 2040. Shri Shah also said that today the whole world is adopting and praising our digital public infrastructure. India ranks first in real time payments globally. He said that in the year 2022, 46 percent of the world’s real time transactions have happened in India and every Indian should be proud of this. Shri Shah said that India’s fintech sector is growing with a lot of new innovations and a lot of reforms have also been made in the electronic manufacturing sector.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that as a result of the initiative started by Shri Narendra Modi from Gandhinagar 20 years ago in 2003, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. He said that this conference is the beginning of laying the foundation for achieving the developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has pledged before 2047. Assuring the industrialists and investors present, Shri Shah said that the Gujarat government led by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel will definitely live up to the expectations of the industrialists and investors. He supported the appeal of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha to invest in Kashmir and called upon the industrialists of Gujarat that if they want to expand their industry in North India then they should invest in Kashmir and Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to make Kashmir an integral part of India should be encouraged.