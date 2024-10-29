Vi strengthens regional OTT offering; Adds Sun NXT to Vi Movies & TV App subscription plans

Leading telecom operator Vi today announced a new partnership with top OTT platform Sun NXT, that offers a rich library of South Indian blockbuster movies, exclusive series, TV shows, LIVE TV & more in seven languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi.

Sun NXT’s premium content is now included in the Vi Movies & TV Plus & Lite pack, priced at Rs 248 and Rs 154 per month respectively at no extra cost. With this addition, users can access Sun NXT along with other top OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, ManoramaMax, etc. Vi Movies & TV Plus pack will help customers save significantly on OTT subscriptions, while also saving them the hassle of managing individual subscriptions and payments for each OTT platform.

A recent study conducted by FICCI-EY reported that Regional OTT content volume was at 52% vis à vis Hindi language content at 48% in 2023. This highlights the importance of regional language content for national OTT platforms aiming to attract a broader audience. Vi is committed to delivering premium regional OTT offerings to its extensive and varied customer base, thereby enabling these platforms to connect with a larger viewership. Vi Movies & TV portfolio has been designed to cater to diverse preferences of users i.e Klikk for Bengali content, Chaupal for Punjabi content, ManoramaMAX for Malayalam and Nammaflix for Kannada content. With the partnership with Sun NXT, Vi users can explore a rich selection of regional films, shows, and popular titles on Sun NXT such as Rajnikanth’s Annaatthe, Vijay’s Beast, Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, Doctor, Ravi Teja’s Eagle. Additionally, they will have access to TV shows in six different languages, including popular shows like Kayal, Singapenne, Radha, Nandini ka Pratishod and Sant Gajanan, among others.The partnership with Sun NXT enriches the Vi Movies & TV experience by adding more regional entertainment options, enabling customers to enjoy top-quality content across a host of languages – all in one App, one subscription.