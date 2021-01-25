Vi partners with MFine to facilitate easy, app based medical consultation for its users

Mumbai: During this time of social distancing, technology has the power to provide healthcare for patients without exposing them to the potential health risks associated with physical visits to hospitals. In an endeavor to bring differentiated and holistic digital solutions to customers, India’s leading telecom operator Vi has forged a strategic partnership with MFine, India’s first AI-powered healthcare platform that connects patients with doctors from trusted hospital chains on instant chat and video consultation.

Through the MFine app, Vi customers can select a doctor from a reputed and trusted hospital with whom they wish to consult. Patients can directly chat or video consult with doctors to get prescriptions and/or routine care. The MFine app also allows patients to upload images, past medical records, and prescriptions. More than 4000 doctors, including some of India’s top doctors from over 600 reputed hospitals practice across 35 specialties on MFine.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said, “Our partnership with MFine is a part of Vi ’s endeavor to bring differentiated and holistic digital solutions to our customers. We strive to equip them for a better tomorrow by offering unique propositions across learning & upskilling, health & wellness etc. This partnership addresses the changing requirements of today’s digital society enabling individuals to get a range of benefits and value-adds. It enables Vi customers to access the finest in healthcare services offered by 600 partner hospitals, 4000 doctors across 30 specialties, in India, from within the safe confines of their home. One of the key pillars of VIL’s business strategy is to drive partnerships and digital revenue streams, across segments and we strongly believe that partnerships like this will help us drive more value for our customers and offer growth opportunities for the business.”

Speaking about the partnership, Arjun Choudhary,Chief Business Officer and Founding Member, MFine said, “The new realities of healthcare delivery in a post-COVID-19 world will necessitate the continued use of telemedicine to support social distancing and maximize healthcare resources. We are very excited to partner with Vi and look forward to working together to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone in need. By diminishing the impact of distance and time, and using the power of mobile technology, MFine is helping users connect with doctors and specialists from all over the country. In the last 6 months, we have observed that patients who never used telemedicine earlier are now consulting with specialists from across India and the power of mobile has helped people from over 1000 towns and villages get access to top doctors in the country”.